Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) has presented recently a strategy update that was quite similar to the previous one, focusing mainly on growing organically its business and returning most of its earnings to shareholders over the next three
Generali: Strategic Update Was Not Transformative, Upside Potential Seems Limited
Summary
- Generali's recent strategy update focuses on organic growth and returning earnings to shareholders, maintaining its composite profile in life, non-life, and asset management.
- A new joint venture with BPCE will significantly boost Generali's asset management size, targeting €1.9 trillion in AuM, enhancing competitive positioning.
- Financial targets include an 8-10% EPS CAGR, over €11 billion in cash flow, and a 10% annual dividend increase from 2024-27, supported by strong financials.
- Despite strong performance, Generali's current valuation and lower dividend yield make its stock less attractive, leading to a 'hold' recommendation due to limited upside potential.
