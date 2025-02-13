Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SIEGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tobias Atzler - Head of Investor Relations

Roland Busch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ralf Thomas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Ben Uglow - OxCap Analytics

James Moore - Redburn Atlantic

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Simon Toennessen - Jefferies

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Siemens 2025 First Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host today, Mr. Tobias Atzler, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tobias Atzler

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q1 conference call. All Q1 documents were released this morning and can be found also on our IR website. I'm here today with our CEO, Roland Busch; and our CFO, Ralf Thomas, who will review the Q1 results. After the presentation, we will have time for Q&A. Please be aware that the virtual Siemens AGM starts right after this call, and therefore, we must limit the time of the call to 45 minutes.

With that, over to you, Roland.

Roland Busch

Yes. Thank you, Tobias, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter performance ahead of our virtual AGM. We delivered a promising start into fiscal year 2025, generating clear momentum for continued value creation for our stakeholders. And we