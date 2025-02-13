Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares have come down quite a bit in recent months. The stock peaked at around $148 last June and is now in the $83 range. On December 20, the stock fell around 18% after disappointing trial results for its
Novo Nordisk: Dips Like These Come Once Every Few Years
Summary
- Novo Nordisk shares have dropped significantly in December due to disappointing CagriSema trial results, but not everything from those results was negative.
- Amycretin's promising early-stage results and the optimistic market forecasts for GLP-1 drugs and obesity care suggest that there's lots of long-term upside potential.
- The stock's valuation is attractive, with a P/E ratio closer to historical levels and a forward PEG ratio under 1x, which is great for a high-quality growth company.
- The company still expects a good amount of growth this year, and analysts forecast earnings growth of over 20% per year for the next two years.
- Despite risks like competition and political headwinds, Novo Nordisk's history of recovering from dips and consistent earnings growth supports a Strong Buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.