Unilever PLC (UL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hein Schumacher - CEO

Fernando Fernandez - CFO

Jemma Spalton - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Warren Ackerman - Barclays

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jeffrey Stent - BNP Paribas Exane

Jean-Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs Group

Guillaume Delmas - UBS

Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Victor Ma - TD Securities

Thomas Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Hein Schumacher

Good morning and welcome to Unilever’s Full Year Results. Thank you for joining us. In a moment, Fernando Fernandez, our CFO, will give a breakdown of the results for 2024, after which I will look at some of the key priorities for this year and beyond. In total, we expect prepared remarks to last around 40 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of Q&A. And all of today’s webcast is available live transcribed on the screen.

Before I provide a few reflections of my own on the results, I want to touch on some of the broader shifts we have made in 2024 to set us up for higher, more consistent performance. There are five, in particular, I want to highlight.

First, having been adopted and embedded across the business following its launch in October 2023, the Growth Action Plan, or GAP, was executed last year with speed and discipline. And we see this reflected across the company. A few examples: In the plans behind our top 30 Power Brands. In our Unmissable Brand Superiority framework. In the step-up in the size and scale of our innovations. Or in the embedding of net productivity in the Unilever supply chain.

And in all these areas, and more, the GAP is critical to our work across Unilever, working on the same themes, on the same imperatives and bundling our energy, passion and