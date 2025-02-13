Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) have largely missed out on the equity rally over the past year, trading essentially flat as it has contended with higher interest rates and a difficult office leasing environment. Shares
Kilroy Realty: Falling Occupancy Likely To Drive FFO Declines Through 2026
Summary
- Kilroy Realty Corporation's shares have underperformed due to higher interest rates and a challenging office leasing environment, especially in California's tech-heavy markets.
- Declining occupancy rates and deflationary pressures on rents, particularly in San Francisco, are expected to continue impacting Kilroy's financial performance through 2026.
- Despite a 6% dividend yield and solid dividend coverage, shrinking cash flow and higher debt costs make Kilroy Realty shares unattractive.
- With forecasted FFO declines and potential downside to $30 per share, I maintain a "sell" rating on KRC stock.
