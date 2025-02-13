G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (GENTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (OTCPK:GENTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Stefan Wikstrand - Chief Financial Officer

Vlad Suglobov - Chief Executive Officer

Erik Larsson - SEB

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Redeye

And with that, we're a few minutes behind schedule and I see that list has loaded, so I think with that I will hand over to our CEO, Vlad Suglobov.

Vlad Suglobov

Thank you, Stefan. Welcome everyone to our Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2024. So, let's move on and start with a brief overview of this morning's report. Revenue was almost SEK280 million which was about 12% lower than last year in both Swedish krona and in USD terms. However, the interesting part is that the sequential growth was actually 4% in SEK and 1% in USD from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.

It's worth noting that this is the first lack of sequential decline or a slight sequential growth in USD terms in more than two years. We are attributing it to the improvements we've made to our mature games in the quarter and to the increased growth in G5 Store in connection with that.

Year-over-year our actively managed portfolio of games fell about 9% in USD terms, which is a little less than the rest of the portfolio, showing a more stable performance there, which contributed to the sequential growth.

The Jewels family of games was 31% of total net revenue, Sherlock was at 27%, and thanks to the new game features we saw sequential growth in