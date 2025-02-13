Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCPK:NWARF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jesper Hatletveit - Investor Relations

Geir Karlsen - Chief Executive Officer

Hans-Joergen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Geir Karlsen

The market share on corporate side is increasing. I'll get back to details on that. If you look in Norway and Avinor airports, they are telling us that the passenger growth in 2024 was 5%. We are very happy that 70% of that growth has come our way, either into a Norwegian aircraft or into a Wideroe aircraft.

That means that we are now over 50% market share in Norway. Spenn, the loyalty platform that we have developed together with Strawberry launched in November. Very exciting to see the development during the first three months. I'll get back to details on that as well. We have had a small little fight with one of the ministries in Norway when it comes to ETS obligations.

That was a court ruling that was finalized just recently, where we had a full win. That means that we are -- we will get back NOK 400 million plus interest of NOK 88 million in a penalty that we have already paid in. That case has been appealed by the ministry, so it will continue for a while, and then we will see the results. We feel that we are well positioned in 2025. Boeing has really performed well, I would say, during the last months.

They are finally starting to deliver aircraft. So far this year, meaning the last month, we have taken delivery of three brand-new 737 MAX 8s. The third one is actually landing more or less as we speak in Copenhagen. And that means that we have already taken delivery of three out of the