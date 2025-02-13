JAMCO Is Set To Be Acquired

Feb. 13, 2025 11:00 AM ETJAMCO Corporation (JMCCF) Stock
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • I maintain a hold rating on JAMCO, despite an 18% stock decline, due to insufficient OTC trading volume affecting price alignment with its Japanese listing.
  • JAMCO operates in four segments: Aircraft interiors, seats, components manufacturing, and maintenance.
  • The acquisition offer of $11.68 per share is somewhat fair but not outstanding.
  • I expect the OTC ticker to convert to cash at the acquisition price by mid-2025, making JAMCO a hold for better price reflection.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Empty Airplane Seats

urbazon

In September 2024, I covered JAMCO (OTC:JMCCF) with a Hold rating. The stock has lost around 18% of its value since then. The company received a buy out offer from Bain Capital for 1,800 yen per share

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.68K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JMCCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JMCCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JMCCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News