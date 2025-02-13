JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), a toy designer and distributor, that trades at least 50% below its peers. Multiple hot movie releases in 2025-2027 plus films released in the last couple of months should expand JAKK's earnings and
JAKKS Pacific: Upcoming Strong Performance Makes It A Buy
Summary
- JAKK represents an attractive buy opportunity due to the upcoming strong 2025 performance that the market undervalues.
- The company's shift towards evergreen IP and international expansion, including partnerships with Authentic Brands Group, should smooth out earnings variability and drive growth outside of Q3-Q4.
- Despite risks that US tariffs on China may hold JAKK back, there are mitigating factors that will outweigh this negative.
- JAKK's valuation multiples are at least 50% lower compared to its peers despite strong growth prospects, making it a potential acquisition target and an undervalued stock.
- With a debt-free balance sheet, I speculate that JAKK may soon announce share buybacks or dividends, which may work as a catalyst for stock repricing.
