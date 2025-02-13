Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCPK:YLWDF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Eckert - President and Chief Executive Officer

Franco Sciannamblo - Chief Financial Officer

Sherilyn King - Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Yellow Pages Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Call. Today’s conference call contains forward-looking information about Yellow Pages’ outlook, objectives and strategy. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Yellow Pages’ actual results could differ materially from expectations discussed. The details of Yellow Pages caution regarding forward-looking information, including key assumptions and risks, can be found in Yellow Pages management discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter of 2024. This call is being recorded and webcast. And all of the disclosure documents are available on the company website and on SEDAR.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Eckert, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

David Eckert

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our fourth quarter analyst call. We really appreciate your interest. As usual, today, I am joined by Franco Sciannamblo, our Chief Financial Officer; and by Sherilyn King, our Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service. I will begin with some overview comments and Franco will provide a little more detail on that and then we’ll be happy to answer any questions you might have.

We’re quite pleased with our results reported for the fourth quarter, particularly for the fourth consecutive quarter. This quarter, we report a favorable, what we call bending of the revenue curve this quarter, as our rate of change in revenue is better than the change reported for the previous quarter. This is really key. We also report continued good progress on