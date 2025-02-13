Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Beto Abreu - CEO

Fabio Oliveira - Executive Officer, Paper & Packaging

Leonardo Grimaldi - Executive Officer, Commercial Pulp & Logistics

Aires Galhardo - Executive Officer, Pulp Operation

Marcelo Bacci - CFO

Marcos Assumpção - EVP, Finance & IR

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Sasson - Itau BBA

Leonardo Correa - BTG Pactual

Marcio Farid - Goldman Sachs

Rafael Barcellos - Bradesco BBI

Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America

Alfonso Salazar - Scotiabank

Lucas Laghi - XP

Ricardo Monegaglia - Safra

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, and welcome to Suzano's Conference Call to discuss the Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024.

We would like to inform you that all participants will be in listen-only mode during the presentation that will be addressed by the CEO, Mr. Beto Abreu and other executive officers. This call will be presented in English with simultaneous translation to Portuguese. [Operator Instructions].

Before proceeding, please be aware that any forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Suzano's management and known information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.

You should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions, and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Suzano and could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now, I will turn the conference over to Mr. Beto Abreu. Please, you may begin your conference, sir.

Beto Abreu

Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, welcome. Thank you for attending the fourth quarter call.

And before going through the results, I want to say that I'm