Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ipsen S.A. (OTCPK:IPSEY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 13, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Loew - Chief Executive Officer

Aymeric Le Chatelier - Chief Financial Officer

Christelle Huguet - Head, R&D

Conference Call Participants

Xian Deng - UBS

John Priestner - JPMorgan

Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic

Sachin Jain - Bank of America

Florent Cespedes - Bernstein

Shan Hama - Jefferies

Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas

Laura Hindley - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello and welcome to Ipsen’s Conference Call and Webcast on Full Year 2024 Results. I’ll now hand you over to David Loew, Ipsen’s CEO.

David Loew

Thank you, operator and hello everyone. I am delighted to welcome you to our presentation this afternoon, which can also be found on ipsen.com. I want to use the time we have together to focus on the progress Ipsen delivered in 2024 and on the future opportunities and platforms for growth. Please turn to Slide 2. Please take a note of our forward-looking statements, which outlines the routine risks and uncertainties contained within this presentation. Also, any of my commentary on growth will be based on constant exchange rates.

Please turn to Slide 3. I am going to take you through a brief presentation of our performance, followed by our CFO, Aymeric Le Chatelier, who will provide you an update on the financials and our Head of Research and Development, Christelle Huguet, who will focus on the progress and the key milestones of our pipeline. At the end of the presentation, all three of us will be participating in the question-and-answer session.

Let’s begin by looking at today’s highlights. Please turn to Slide 4. I start focusing on the business. Please turn to Slide 5. Today’s headlines illustrate how we are continuing to produce sustainable growth. In 2024, total sales grew by 9.9%, a result that is