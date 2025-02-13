Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ipsen S.A. (OTCPK:IPSEY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 13, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Loew - Chief Executive Officer
Aymeric Le Chatelier - Chief Financial Officer
Christelle Huguet - Head, R&D
Conference Call Participants
Xian Deng - UBS
John Priestner - JPMorgan
Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic
Sachin Jain - Bank of America
Florent Cespedes - Bernstein
Shan Hama - Jefferies
Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas
Laura Hindley - Morgan Stanley
Operator
Hello and welcome to Ipsen’s Conference Call and Webcast on Full Year 2024 Results. I’ll now hand you over to David Loew, Ipsen’s CEO.
David Loew
Thank you, operator and hello everyone. I am delighted to welcome you to our presentation this afternoon, which can also be found on ipsen.com. I want to use the time we have together to focus on the progress Ipsen delivered in 2024 and on the future opportunities and platforms for growth. Please turn to Slide 2. Please take a note of our forward-looking statements, which outlines the routine risks and uncertainties contained within this presentation. Also, any of my commentary on growth will be based on constant exchange rates.
Please turn to Slide 3. I am going to take you through a brief presentation of our performance, followed by our CFO, Aymeric Le Chatelier, who will provide you an update on the financials and our Head of Research and Development, Christelle Huguet, who will focus on the progress and the key milestones of our pipeline. At the end of the presentation, all three of us will be participating in the question-and-answer session.
Let’s begin by looking at today’s highlights. Please turn to Slide 4. I start focusing on the business. Please turn to Slide 5. Today’s headlines illustrate how we are continuing to produce sustainable growth. In 2024, total sales grew by 9.9%, a result that is
- Read more current IPSEY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts