CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sri Anantha - Vice President, Investor Relations

Matt Cohen - Chief Executive Officer

Erica Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Andy Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Roger Boyd - UBS

John DiFucci - Guggenheim

Adam Borg - Stifel

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Operator

Good morning, my name is Aaron and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q4 and Full-Year 2024 CyberArk Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Sri Anantha, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sri, you may begin.

Sri Anantha

Thank you. Thank you, operator. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today to review CyberArk's strong fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results. With me on the call today are Matt Cohen, our Chief Executive Officer; and Erica Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information. I refer specifically to the discussion of our expectations and beliefs regarding our projected results of operations for the first quarter of full-year 2025 and beyond. I also refer to our expectations and beliefs regarding the integration of Venafi