Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) 2025 Virtual Investor Day Presentation (Transcript)

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) 2025 Virtual Investor Day Presentation February 12, 2025

Adam Michaels - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Darling - Chief Commercial Officer

Lauren Sella - Chief Marketing Officer

Skip Tappan - Chief Operating Officer

Anthony Gruber - Chief Financial Officer

Adam Michaels

Hopefully everybody is well fed now. First, I want to share a big thank you, big thank you for coming out here today.

I really want to do three things if we can. First and foremost, and for those online, we have some folks here in our Farmingdale facility that are well fed, I hope. Three things. One, we just took a tour of the new Farmingdale facility. For the past year we've been sharing with you the work that's been done to literally more than double our capacity. Really the work that we're doing to move earlier in the process. Really hope you guys had a chance to see that, ask questions, and really see and touch, as hygienic as you can, all the work that we've been doing and have accomplished over the year. Hopefully, question, no hard hats, no yellow construction tape. We are fully done with the construction, and you saw that today. Number one, hopefully achieved that.

Number two, it's taken me two years to do it, but we now have our leadership team. I'm going to try and speak as little as possible today because you guys are tired, the past two years of hearing from me. We actually have our full leadership team here today and you're going to hear from the team and I'm super excited for that.

Then third and finally, I hope we give you guys a