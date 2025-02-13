Rocket Lab: Why I Would Buy More Now

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. stock has more than doubled since my early November 2024 bullish call, outperforming the broader market's modest gains.
  • RKLB's strong financial performance, particularly in Space Systems, and promising future projects like Neutron, support my bullish long-term outlook.
  • Despite increased operating expenses, the top line growth justifies the costs, with expectations of breaking even by FY 2026 and significant future profitability.
  • I expect that as Rocket Lab successfully scales, its business model should lead to a faster-than-expected breakeven during FY 2026, so it should catalyze the stock to explore new heights.
  • While risks exist, such as Neutron's deployment and EPS projections, RKLB's market potential and strategic initiatives reaffirm my "Buy" rating.
Astronaut Ventures into Space on a Daring Rocket Ride

mikkelwilliam

Intro & Thesis

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock, whose coverage I initiated in early November 2024, turned out to be one of my most successful Buy-rated picks on Seeking Alpha: while the broader market went up by a

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.02K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RKLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

