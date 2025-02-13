Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lyndsey Burton - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jerry Gahlhoff - Chief Executive Officer and President

Kenneth Krause - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Ronan Kennedy - Barclays

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital

Jason Haas - Wells Fargo

Aadit Shrestha - Stifel

Karan Singhania - UBS

Peter Sullvian - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Rollins Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Lyndsey Burton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Lyndsey Burton

Thank you. In addition to the earnings release that we issued yesterday, the company has also prepared a supporting slide presentation. The earnings release and presentation are available on our website at www.rollins.com. We have included certain non-GAAP financial measures as part of our discussion this morning. The non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the appendix of today's presentation as well as in our earnings release.

The company's earnings release discusses the business outlook and contains certain forward-looking statements. These particular forward-looking statements and all other statements that have been made on this call, excluding historical facts, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any statement we make today.

Please refer to yesterday's press release and the company's SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which will be filed later today.

On the line with me today speaking are Jerry Gahlhoff, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Krause, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Management will make some opening