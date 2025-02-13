Genesis Energy, L.P. Class A Common Units (GEL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Genesis Energy, L.P. Class A Common Units (NYSE:GEL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dwayne Morley - Vice President, Investor Relations

Grant Sims - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Wade Suki - Capital One

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Genesis Energy Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Dwayne Morley, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Dwayne Morley

Good morning and welcome to the 2024 fourth quarter conference call for Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy has four business segments.

The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in providing the critical infrastructure to move oil produced from the long-lived world-class reservoirs in the deepwater Gulf of America to onshore refining centers.

The Soda and Sulfur Services segment includes Trona and Trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing, and selling activities as well as the processing of sour gas streams to remove sulfur at refining operations.

The Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment is engaged in the transportation, handling, blending, storage, and supply of energy products including crude oil and refined products. The Marine Transportation segment is engaged in the maritime transportation of primarily refined petroleum products. Genesis' operations are primarily located within Wyoming, the Gulf Coast States and the Gulf of America.

During this conference call, management may be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The law provides Safe Harbor protection to encourage companies to provide forward-looking information. Genesis intends to avail itself of those Safe Harbor