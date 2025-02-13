American Electric Power Company (AEP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darcy Reese - VP, IR

Bill Fehrman - President and CEO

Trevor Mihalik - EVP, CFO

Kate Sturgess - SVP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Ross Fowler - Bank of America

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI

Nick Campanella - Barclays

Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs

James Ward - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the American Electric Power Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Darcy Reese, Vice President Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Darcy Reese

Good morning. And welcome to American Electric Power's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation are available on our Web site under the Events and Presentations section. We have a few members of our management team with us today, including Bill Fehrman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Kate Sturgess, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. We will be making forward-looking statements during the call. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make today. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent SEC filings. Please refer to the presentation slides that accompany this call for a reconciliation to GAAP measures. We will take your questions following opening remarks. With that, please turn to Slide 4, and let me hand the call over to Bill.