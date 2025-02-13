Barclays PLC (BCS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

C.S. Venkatakrishnan - Group Chief Executive

Anna Cross - Group Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Toms - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Jason Napier - UBS

Jonathan Pierce - Jefferies

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Amit Goel - Mediobanca

C.S. Venkatakrishnan

Good morning. It's good to see you all this year. Thank you for coming, and welcome to the -- our first -- our Full-Year 2024 Results and Progress Update Presentation. You can see the agenda for the morning on this slide. We'll go straight into results before turning to review progress in the first year of our three year plan. And as usual, there will be an opportunity for those in the room to ask questions at the end.

Note, we also include an update on key operational developments for each of our five divisions as an annex to today's presentation. We won't talk to these slides, but have included them in the spirit of transparency and to help you understand how we are delivering our plan.

So let me start with some performance highlights before handing over to Anna to take you through the financials. At our investor update last February, we set out a three year plan to deliver a better run, more strongly performing and higher returning Barclays. I'm encouraged by the progress which we have made during the first year. We are executing the plan in a disciplined way and have achieved all of our financial targets for 2024. And we are on track to achieve our 2026 targets.

Last year, we delivered a return on tangible equity of 10.5%, in line with our target greater than 10%. We also announced £3 billion of capital distributions, an