The Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript February 13, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Lyron Bentovim - CEO

Maydan Rothblum - CFO & COO

Casey Ryan - WestPark Capital

Jack Rubinstein - DICA Partners

Thank you, Jenny, and thank you everyone for joining us. I'm pleased to welcome you to The Glimpse Group's Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Investor Call for a quarter ended December 31st, 2024. I am very proud to announce that in addition to continued strong revenue growth, this quarter we achieved positive EBITDA, positive cash flow, and positive net income. This is the first time we've achieved positive EBITDA in our history as a public company and is a direct result of our strategic and operational restructuring over the past several quarters.

With our strategic transition