Banco de Chile (BCH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodrigo Aravena - Chief Economist & Institutional Relations Officer

Pablo Mejia - Head-Investor Relations

Daniel Galarce - Head-Financial Control & Capital

Conference Call Participants

Ernesto Gabilondo - Bank of America

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Neha Agarwala - HSBC

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Banco de Chile's Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. If you need a copy of the management financial review, it is available on the company's website.

With us today, we have Mr. Rodrigo Aravena, Chief Economist and Institutional Relations Officer; Mr. Pablo Mejia, Head of Investor Relations; and Daniel Galarce, Head of Financial Controller Capital.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded, and the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Rodrigo Aravena. Please go ahead, sir.

Rodrigo Aravena

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending this conference call. Today, we will present the overall performance of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter and consequently, the full year 2024. We are proud for the overall performance of Banco de Chile in the last year. The strong financial results and significant advances in several key areas reaffirm the unquestionable leadership that our bank has had over time.

As we highlight in slide number 2, in 2024 we managed to outperform our main peers in many dimensions. On the financial side, we led banking industry by posting a net income of CLP 1,207 billion equivalent to