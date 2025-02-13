Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Mills - Managing Partner, ICR

John Kiernan - President & CEO

Brad Heine - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Alico's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, John Mills, Managing Partner at ICR.

John Mills

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Alico's first quarter fiscal year 2025 conference call. On the call today are John Kiernan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Heine, Chief Financial Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings release, which went out yesterday at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. If you've not had a chance to view the release, it's available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at alicoinc.com. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on Alico's website as well.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks detailed in the company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and any amendments thereto filed with the SEC and those mentioned in the earnings release. The company undertakes no obligation to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made on today's call, except as required by law.

During this call, the company may