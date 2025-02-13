On February 10, BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) held its intelligent strategy launch event, unveiling its new autonomous driving system in vehicles priced as low as an impressive $9,500. Its comprehensive plan to integrate autonomous driving
BYD's God's Eye Autonomous Driving Is A Threat To Tesla
- BYD Company Limited's “God’s Eye” autonomous driving system offers advanced features across all vehicles, including those under $10,000, potentially igniting a price war in China's EV market.
- The system has three tiers: God’s Eye C for entry-level, God’s Eye B for mid-tier, and God’s Eye A for high-end vehicles.
- BYD's competitive pricing and advanced technology pose a significant threat to Tesla, which faces regulatory and pricing challenges in China.
- BYD's expansion into Europe, Brazil, and Mexico highlights its global ambitions, despite current U.S. market restrictions.
- God's Eye takes away Tesla's FSD competitive advantage in China.
