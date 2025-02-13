Sinch AB (publ) (CLCMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCPK:CLCMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Thomas Heath - Chief Strategy Officer
Laurinda Pang - Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Dahlberg - Upcoming CFO
Roshan Saldanha - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Akhil Dattani - JPMorgan
Ramil Koria - Danske Bank
Stefan Gauffin - DNB
Laura Metayer - Morgan Stanley
Victor Cheng - Bank of America
Operator
Welcome to the Sinch Q4 Report for 2024. For the first part of the conference call the participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]
Now, I will hand the conference over to CEO, Laurinda Pang; and CFO, Roshan Saldanha. Please go ahead.
Thomas Heath
Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to this Q4 earnings call with Sinch AB. My name is Thomas Heath, I'm Chief Strategy Officer. And with me today I have our CEO, Laurinda Pang, and our CFO Roshan Saldanha.
With these opening remarks, I want to hand the word over to Laurinda.
Laurinda Pang
Thanks very much, Thomas. I'm pleased that Jonas Dahlberg is also with us today as an observer. Many of you know that Jonas will be joining Sinch as our new CFO, latest on April 1. And I'm pleased he's able to join us today as part of his transition. So welcome, Jonas.
Jonas Dahlberg
Thank you.
Laurinda Pang
So let's turn to Slide 2. Our ambition is to pioneer the way the world communicates. And as a global leader in digital customer communications, we are enabling brands to reach, connect and engage with their customers across multiple channels to handle both the intimate conversations and to cut through the massive amounts of information that customers get exposed to every day.
And we do this with ease and efficiency. We handle more than 800 billion unique
- Read more current CLCMF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts