Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 13, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Agnew - VP of Finance and IR

Paul Rady - Chairman, CEO and President of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream

Brendan Krueger - CFO of Antero Midstream

Conference Call Participants

Naomi Marfatia - UBS

Noah Katz - J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Olivia Halferty - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Justin Agnew, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Justin, you may now begin.

Justin Agnew

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us for Antero Midstream's fourth quarter investor conference call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights, and then we'll open it up for Q&A. I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteromidstream.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Joining me on the call today are Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream; Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Midstream; and Michael Kennedy, CFO of Antero Resources and Director of Antero Midstream.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Rady

Thanks, Justin. Good morning, everyone. In my comments, I will discuss AM's consistent EBITDA growth and increasing return on invested capital. I will also spend time highlighting our 2025 capital budget. Brendan will then walk through our fourth quarter results and discuss our 2025 guidance and outlook.