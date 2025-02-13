Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 13, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Justin Agnew - VP of Finance and IR
Paul Rady - Chairman, CEO and President of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream
Brendan Krueger - CFO of Antero Midstream
Conference Call Participants
Naomi Marfatia - UBS
Noah Katz - J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
Olivia Halferty - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Justin Agnew, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Justin, you may now begin.
Justin Agnew
Thanks, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us for Antero Midstream's fourth quarter investor conference call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights, and then we'll open it up for Q&A. I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteromidstream.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.
Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Joining me on the call today are Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream; Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Midstream; and Michael Kennedy, CFO of Antero Resources and Director of Antero Midstream.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Paul.
Paul Rady
Thanks, Justin. Good morning, everyone. In my comments, I will discuss AM's consistent EBITDA growth and increasing return on invested capital. I will also spend time highlighting our 2025 capital budget. Brendan will then walk through our fourth quarter results and discuss our 2025 guidance and outlook.
- Read more current AM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts