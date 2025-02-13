Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Barker – Vice President of Investor Relations

Kyle Larkin – President and Chief Executive Officer

Staci Woolsey – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Ramsey – Thompson Research Group

Michael Dudas – Vertical Research Partners

Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs

Jean Veliz – D.A. Davidson

Mike Barker

Good morning and thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to be here today with President and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Larkin; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Staci Woolsey. Please note that today's earnings presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

