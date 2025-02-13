Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) Q3 2025 Earnings Call February 13, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Lon Shaver - President

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord

Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital Partners

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lon Shaver, President of Silvercorp. Please go ahead.

Lon Shaver

Thank you, Chloe. On behalf of Silvercorp, I’d like to welcome everyone to the call this morning or afternoon, wherever you may be. Today, we’ll discuss our third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, which we released on Tuesday after the market closed. A copy of the news release, our MD&A and the financial statements are available on our website and on SEDAR+.

Before we jump in on the call, note that certain statements on today’s call will contain forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws and please review the cautionary statements in our news release as well as the risk factors described in our most recent regulatory filings.

And now to jump in and recap our financial results. Fiscal Q3 was our strongest quarter ever. And this was highlighted by record revenue of $84 million, which was up 43% from the quarter last year, record operating cash flow of $45 million, which is up 90%, and record silver production of 1.9 million ounces, which was up 16%. This growth was driven by a strong performance from our flagship Ying Mine, which also successfully completed a mill expansion in early December and will be increasing production capacity from 2,500 tons to 4,000 tons per day.