Richard Drury

Hot CPI report; stocks take it in stride (0:45). Impact on sectors and stocks and how tariffs play into it (2:10). Keep an eye on Fed commentary (5:15).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, our director of news at Seeking Alpha.

Our usual discussions will still happen on Friday at Wall Street lunchtime. But today, in Kim Khan's absence, although he is irreplaceable, we are doing a quasi Wall Street Lunch today following some macro news.

So, Brian, first of all, welcome to a Thursday edition of Wall Street Lunch. Great to have you.

Brian Stewart: Thanks. Big shoes to fill, but I'm ready.

RS: Absolutely. Clown size big. Talk to us about the macro picture. How would you articulate it for investors listening?

BS: So the obvious big news in terms of Fed prediction that happened this week was the CPI report, which came in very hot, which pretty much took a rate cut off the table for the March meeting and pushed it back quite a ways.

There's now an 86% chance of no change in May. So we're looking in the June, July, September timeframe for a cut.

Another thing to look at is the chance of no cut at all this year has gone up dramatically. It's now sitting at about 23%. This is based on market trading. It was 11% a week ago, so more than doubled in the course of the week and the major catalyst for that is the CPI report.

So the market's getting used to the idea of higher for longer, that we might have these interest rates even through the rest of 2025.

Though, by and large, stocks took it in stride. There was a sizable dip as the news came out at the deal open of trading and then the recovery. And as we sit on Thursday, we're now higher than we were before the news came out. So by and large, it's been shrugged off.

But I think if you're an investor, you're looking at the longer term impact on consumers, impact on businesses' ability to borrow, things like that. It is definitely something to keep an eye on.

RS: And anything else to mention in terms of how this may impact stocks or which stocks it may impact or which part of the market it may impact more?

And how are tariffs playing into this picture? I know we're anticipating some announcements, other things we don't know. How does that figure into this conversation?

BS: In terms of the impact on individual sectors, I would look to the traditionally interest rate sensitive sectors. So REITs is a good example, of a sector that moves in accordance to how interest rates are looking.

The homebuilders and other housing stocks are another indication. If it's hard to buy a house then it becomes more difficult for those companies to book revenue and therefore can affect their bottom line.

So I would keep an eye on those things. I would keep an eye on the treasury market as well. There's kind of the feeling that the treasury traders are the smartest traders on the financial markets.

And so you can get a pretty good idea of what the Street thinks generally of the prospects for inflation and other aspects based on the the movement in treasuries.

And then secondarily, I think it's interesting, another news point this week was Powell appearing in a semi annual testimony on Capitol Hill.

Those conversations didn't have a lot to do with inflation. I mean, they had sort of the normal amount, but there's also a lot of conversation just about the intersection of the Fed and the new administration.

The Trump administration has been much more aggressive in stating its opinions about interest rates, specifically that they should be lower.

And I think that it'll be an interesting dance to watch the machinations between a supposedly independent Fed and the White House.

You'd also asked about tariffs, and I think that's something that's making it much murkier when you look into the crystal ball of inflation. You have the normal pressures that the Fed is dealing with in terms of the economic causes of inflation.

And then you have this political possibility out there, the extent to which tariffs are going to push prices higher for consumers. And obviously that's out of the Fed's hands. They can't raise interest rates to a point where tariffs go away.

So it's going to be interesting how those play into the Fed's decision making, whether or not they'll ignore it and try and just look at the underlying inflationary pressures, or if, as the White House would like them to do, counteract tariffs by keeping inflation under control.

Gold has been rallying to new highs recently driven by fear of inflation. It's generally seen as an inflation hedge. So I think the more that worry pops up, the more you can see people taking positions in gold as a hedge for that.

So looking at the bond market, looking at the gold market, I think those will give you indications about where inflation will be headed.

RS: What is most pertinent data point that you're looking at come Friday or the next big data point that you're looking towards?

BS: We're through the jobs data and this was the most recent inflation data. So we're in a bit of a quiet period in terms of actual information. So it won't be until March that we're gonna get the big data points that can move expectations.

So I think that people should keep an eye on Fed commentary as it bubbles up in various Fed commentators speaking over the next week or so. They'll give you an idea of how aggressively hawkish the Fed wants to become. Like I said, right now we're pricing in a rate cut sometime in the summer.

So that would be the target if you're wondering if the Fed is starting to turn extremely concerned about inflation, look for commentary that would push rate cuts past that period until later in the year.

And also look for people who might be talking down the possibility of any rate cuts this year. In terms of a turning point, a pivot point for inflation expectations, I would keep an eye on if there's ever any commentary starting to bubble up whether the next move should be a rate hike.

Right now, we've talked about things in terms of whether or not there's gonna be a cut and when that cut might happen. But at some level of inflationary concern, the tide might turn to worrying about a rate hike as the next move.

RS: And anything to say stock specific wise heading into Friday?

BS: In terms of data and earnings there's not going to be much to drive trading on Friday. So I think Friday is going to be an extremely vibes driven day.

So as an investor, you can learn a little from that. How does the market trade in the absence of major news? Barring an announcement out of Washington, I think that it might be a good time for investors just to watch where the momentum is and they can kind of figure out whether or not they want to ride any wave that might be there.