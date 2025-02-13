Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Shinji Aoyama - Director & EVP

Eiji Fujimura - Chief Financial Officer

Shinji Aoyama

Eiji Fujimura

Shinji Aoyama

Thank you for your continuous support for Honda's business activities. Thank you very much. And let me explain the financial results for the FY 2025 third quarter. First, let me highlight the key points.

The FY 2025 third quarter cumulative operating profit was 1,139.9 trillion yen with an operating profit margin of 7%. In motorcycle business, sales volume remained strong globally and third quarter cumulative total was 15.5 million units. In automobile business, consolidated unit sales volume decreased by 297,000 units year on year despite solid sales in North America due to drop in Asia, mainly China. Operating cash flow after R&D adjustment, representing funding for future investments, remained at the same level year on year at 1,945 trillion yen.

The FY '25 consolidated financial forecasts are unchanged, operating profit, 1,420 trillion yen; profit for the year, 950 billion yen. Motorcycle unit sales has been revised upward to a record high due to strong global sales. Automobile operations, mainly due to decline in Japan, is revised downward to 3.75