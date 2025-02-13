KT Corporation (KT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 13, 2025 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Young-Kyun Yoon - IRO

Jang Min - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shin Eun Jung - DB Financial and Investment Securities

Kim Joonsop - KB Securities

Kim Hoi Jae - Daishin Securities

Kim Hong-sik - Hana Securities

Operator

Good morning, and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 earnings results by KT.

We would like to have welcoming remarks from KT IRO, and then CFO will present earnings results and take your questions. [Operator Instructions]

Now, we would like to turn the conference over to KT IRO.

Young-Kyun Yoon

Good afternoon. I'm KT's IRO, Young-Kyun Yoon. We will begin KT's 2024 full-year earnings presentation. This earnings release call is being webcast live on the company's website, so you can listen in on the call and follow the presentation slides as we go along.

Let me remind you that today's presentation includes financial estimates and operating results under the K-IFRS standards that are yet to be reviewed by an outside auditor. We, therefore, cannot ensure accuracy, nor completeness of financial and business data, aside from the historical actuals. So, please note that these figures may be subject to change in the future.

With that, I invite the company's CFO, Jang Min, to run through our annual results of FY 2024.

Jang Min

Good afternoon. I'm CFO of KT, Jang Min.

In 2024, under the goal of AICT transformation, KT pushed forward with innovating its workforce and business structure. And through our partnership with Microsoft and by cultivating our IT professionals, we strive to build up a driving force behind the future growth.

On the back of