Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Killam Apartment REIT (OTC:KMMPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Philip Fraser - President and Chief Executive Officer
Erin Cleveland - Senior Vice President, Finance
Dale Noseworthy - Chief Financial Officer
Robert Richardson - Executive Vice President, Trustee
Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen
Brad Sturges - Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Kyle Stanley - Desjardins Group
Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets
Michael Markidis - BMO Capital Markets
Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial
Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities Inc.
Dean Wilkinson - CIBC Capital Markets
Philip Fraser
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining Killam Apartment REIT’s Q4 2024 year-end financial results conference call. I am here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President; Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer; and Erin Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance. Slides to accompany today’s call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations.
I will now ask Erin to read our cautionary statement.
Erin Cleveland
Thank you, Philip. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Killam Apartment REIT; and its operations, strategy, financial performance conditions or otherwise. The actual results and performance of Killam discussed here today could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements involve numerous inherent risks and uncertainties. And although Killam management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are
