Veru Inc (VERU) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Fisch - Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Mitchell Steiner - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Michelle Greco - CFO and CAO

Gary Barnette - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Wood - B. Riley Securities

Denis Reznik - Raymond James

Leland Gershell - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Veru Inc. Investors Conference Call.

All participants will be in listen only mode. [Operator Instructions] After this morning's discussion, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Sam Fisch - Veru Inc Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Sam Fisch

The statements made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions regarding its business, operations, regulatory interactions, finances and development and product portfolio. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ significantly from those projected, suggested or included in any forward-looking statements. Risks that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially are contained in our 10-Q and 10-K SEC filings as well as in our press releases from time to time. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Dr. Mitchell Steiner, Veru Inc's Chairman, CEO and President.

Mitchell Steiner

Good morning. With me on this morning's call are Dr. Gary Barnette, Chief Scientific Officer; Michele Greco, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer; Michael Purvis, General Counsel and Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy; and Sam Fisch, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Thank you for joining