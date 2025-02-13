Tate & Lyle plc (TATYF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCQX:TATYF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call February 13, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Nick Hampton

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tate & Lyle's third quarter conference call. I will make some introductory comments and then Sarah and I will be happy to take your questions. The group delivered another quarter of solid operating performance with volume and EBITDA growth. We also saw strong productivity and cash delivery.

In November, we completed the acquisition of CP Kelco, a leading global Pectin and Specialty Gums business. This acquisition represents a significant acceleration in the delivery of our growth focus strategy. It establishes Tate & Lyle as a leader in mouthfeel, a critical driver of customer solutions and we are encouraged by the positive response to customers to the benefit of our expanded portfolio and solutions capabilities.

Looking in more detail at our performance in the quarter. Volume in Food & Beverage Solutions was 4% higher, with growth in each region. Revenue was 4% lower, primarily reflecting the pass-through of input cost deflation. Sucralose performed strongly benefiting from the continued impact of the pull forward of customer orders, which we expect will partly unwind in the fourth quarter.

CP Kelco performed well and in line with our expectations, delivering strong volume growth in the 2024