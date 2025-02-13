Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (UNBLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCPK:UNBLF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 13, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Jean-Marie Tritant

Good morning, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Full Year Results Presentation. 2024 was a year of strong operating performance across all activities. Our shopping centers delivered increased footfall and higher tenant sales. Group occupancy is now at its highest level since 2017, thanks to strong leasing activity with a focus on high-value long-term deals.

Convention & Exhibition delivered record results as our Viparis venues hosted events and operational hubs for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Offices' NRI grew by double digits thanks to the full leasing of the Trinity Tower and the successful delivery of Lightwell, both in Paris La Défense.

And at Westfield Rise, our retail media agency, we achieved the 2024 net margin target of €75 million set in 2022. Since the start of 2024, we have successfully completed or secured €1.6 billion of disposals at book value, delivering on the discussions that we referenced at the half year. And we have been active on the investment front, acquiring €0.6 billion of JV partners' stakes at attractive terms.

We also faced the challenges related to our Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier project and I am pleased to say it will open on April 8. I will provide an update on this later in this presentation.

As a result of this strong performance, we achieved full year earnings above guidance and are proposing a 40% increase in our cash distribution to €3.50 per share. This