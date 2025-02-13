thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call February 13, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andreas Trösch - Investor Relations

Miguel Lopez - Chief Executive Officer

Jens Schulte - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America

Ephrem Ravi - Citi

Tom Zhang - Barclays

Boris Bourdet - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Dominic O'Kane - J.P. Morgan

Christian Obst - Baader Bank

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Andreas Trösch

Good morning, everyone. This is Andreas Trosch from Investor Relations. Also, on behalf of my entire team, I wish you a very warm welcome to our Conference Call on the First Quarter Results '24/'25 of thyssenkrupp AG.

With me in the room are our CEO, Miguel Lopez; and our CFO, Jens Schulte; and also, my colleagues from the IR team. Before I hand over to the CEO and CFO for their presentations, I have some housekeeping.

All the documents for this call are available in the IR section on the website. The call will be recorded and a replay will be available shortly after the call. After the presentations, there will be the usual Q&A session for our analysts. [Operator Instructions]

And with that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Miguel Lopez.

Miguel Lopez

Thank you, Andreas, and also, a warm welcome from my side to our first conference call in this fiscal year '24/'25. As usual, first, I will provide you with an overview of our latest achievements in the first quarter, followed by Jens who will present to you the financials in detail.

Let's start with the first item on our strategic agenda, which is portfolio. Regarding Marine Systems, we are pressing ahead with a minority spinoff that we want to finalize in the course of calendar year 2025.