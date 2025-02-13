DTE Energy Company (DTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Krupinski - Director of Investor Relations

Gerardo Norcia - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Joi Harris - President & Chief Operating Officer

David Ruud - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Michael Sullivan - Wolfe Research

Andrew Weisel - Scotiabank

Bill Appicelli - UBS

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Paul Fremont - Ladenburg

Ryan Levine - Citigroup

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kate [ph] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DTE Energy Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Krupinski, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Krupinski

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I would like to remind you to read the Safe Harbor statement on Page 2 of the presentation, including the reference to forward-looking statements. Our presentation also includes references to operating earnings which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings provided in the appendix.

With us this morning are Jerry Norcia, Chairman and CEO; Joi Harris, President and COO; and Dave Ruud, Executive Vice President and CFO.

And now, I'll turn it over to Jerry to start our call this morning.

Gerardo Norcia

Thanks, Matt. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us. We have a lot of positive updates to share with you today, including a recap of a very successful year in 2024