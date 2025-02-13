Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Tony Pordon

Thank you, Julianne. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A press release detailing Penske Automotive Group's fourth quarter 2024 financial results was issued this morning and is posted on our website along with a presentation designed to assist you in understanding the company's results. As always, I'm available by e-mail or phone for any follow-up questions you may have.

Joining me for today's call are Roger Penske, our Chair; Shelley Hulgrave, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Rich Shearing, North American Operations; Randall Seymore, International Operations; and Tony Facione, who is our Vice President and Corporate Controller.

Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements about our operations, earnings potential, outlook, acquisitions, future events, growth plans, liquidity, and assessment of business conditions. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA and our leverage ratio. We have prominently presented the comparable GAAP measures and have reconciled the