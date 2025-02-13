Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Baranosky - Senior Director of Corporate of Strategy & Finance

Donald Young - President and CEO

Ricardo Rodriguez - CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum Capital

Chip Moore - ROTH

Ryan Pfingst - B. Riley Securities

Thomas Curran - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending the Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Q4 2024 Financial Results Call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Neal Baranosky, Aspen's Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Thank you. You may proceed, Mr. Baranosky.

Neal Baranosky

Thank you, Ezra. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Aspen Aerogels fourth quarter 2024 financial results conference call. With us today are Don Young, President and CEO; and Ricardo Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

The press release announcing Aspen's financial results and business developments and the slide deck that will accompany our conversation today are available on the Investors section of Aspen's website, www.aerogel.com. During this call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included in the back of the slide presentation and earnings release.

On today's call, management will make forward-looking statements about our expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the factors identified in our filings with the SEC. Please review the disclaimer statements on Page 1 of the slide deck as the content of our call will be governed by this language.