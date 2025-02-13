Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Jeanine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Lincoln Electric's fourth quarter and full year 2024 conference call. We released our financial results earlier today and you can find our release and this call slide presentation at lincolnelectric.com in the Investor Relations section. Joining me on the call today is Steve Hedlund, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Gabe Bruno, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we're happy to take your questions.

