Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIIAY) FY 2024 Preliminary Results and Strategic Plan Update Presentation Earnings Call Transcript

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY) FY 2024 Preliminary Results and Strategic Plan Update Presentation Earnings Call February 13, 2025 5:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Paolo Lesbo – Head-Investor Relations
Pietro Labriola – Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Calaza – Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Rossini – Head-TIM Consumer
Elio Schiavo – Head-TIM Enterprise
Alberto Griselli – Chief Executive Officer, TIM Brasil
Claudio Ongaro – Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer
Agostino Nuzzolo – General Counsel and Head-Legal Affairs
Conference Call Participants
Fabio Pavan – Mediobanca
David Wright – Bank of America
Domenico Ghilotti – Equita
Mathieu Robilliard – Barclays
Giorgio Tavolini – Intermonte
Luigi Minerva – HSBC
James Ratzer – New Street
Joshua Mills – Exane
Ajay Soni – JPMorgan
Keval Khiroya – Deutsche Bank
Ottavio Adorisio – Bernstein
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to TIM 2024 Preliminary Results and Strategic Plan Update Presentation. Paolo Lesbo, Head of Investor Relations, will introduce the event.
Paolo Lesbo
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Paolo Lesbo, Head of Investor Relations, and I welcome you to TIM full year 2024 results and strategic plan update presentation. Before starting, I want to point out the safe harbor disclaimer and set out the agenda for today. In Chapter 1, the CEO, Pietro Labriola, will outline the key messages on the results and on the plan. In Chapter 2, Pietro and the CFO, Adrian Calaza, will present 2024 results. In Chapter 3, Pietro and Adrian will be joined by the Head of TIM Consumer, Andrea Rossini; the Head of TIM Enterprise, Elio Schiavo; and the CEO of TIM Brasil, Alberto Griselli, to update the strategic plan for 2025, 2026, and 2027. A live Q&A session will follow.
Let’s start. Pietro, the floor is yours.
Pietro Labriola
Thank you, Paolo, and good morning everyone. 2024 has been a
- Read more current TIIAY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts