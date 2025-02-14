Pro Medicus Limited (PMCUF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCPK:PMCUF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 12, 2025 7:00 PM ET

Sam Hupert - Chief Executive Officer

Clayton Hatch - Chief Financial Officer

Garry Sherriff - RBC

Annabel Li - Goldman Sachs

Josh Kannourakis - Barrenjoey

David Low - JPMorgan

Andrew Paine - CLSA

Julian Mulcahy – E&P

Wei Sim - Jefferies

Sarah Mann - Moelis Australia

Peter Meichelboeck - Select Equities

Christine Trinh - Macquarie Bank

Sam Hupert

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us. As most people would know, Pro Medicus is a health care IT company specializing in enterprise imaging. We have 3 jurisdictions: Our head office here in Melbourne, our R&D center for Visage, in Berlin; and our office in San Diego, where our biggest market is with the U.S., now comprising roughly 90% of our revenue and growing.

We have two product sets, the Visage RIS, which was our first product, largely sold here in Australia and now in Canada. And the product we sell in the U.S., which is Visage 7, which is the radiologist desktop on our clinical product is our main revenue driver. But in the last 12 months, we had a major renewal for Visage RIS, and we've seen some growth in our Australian business as a result.

In terms of the results, definitely a record first half, not only in terms of all the financials, which we'll go into in a minute. But in pretty much every other key metric, we had a record number of new contract wins. We also had record dollar value of renewals, and we've started to see some material revenue from upgrades with clients who are existing clients take additional modules. We finished two major implementations in the half, including Baylor Scott & White and OHSU, as well as others. We continue to make good progress