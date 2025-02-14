After generating 40% in price return last year, the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is poised to extend momentum throughout 2025 amid a blistering tech sector growth outlook. The macroeconomic improvement, monetary outlook and the broader stock market trend
IGM: Tech Sector's Blistering Growth Outlook Signals Another Year Of Solid Returns
Summary
- The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is expected to extend its momentum through 2025, driven by robust tech sector growth and favorable macroeconomic conditions.
- The tech sector's revenue and earnings growth rates are projected to accelerate in 2025.
- IGM's diversified portfolio, including mega, large, mid, and small caps, offers broad tech exposure, reducing risk and enhancing growth potential.
- With a low expense ratio, strong liquidity, and high momentum, IGM is a solid investment option for capitalizing on the tech sector's growth.
