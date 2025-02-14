As an investor, I like to own businesses with direct or indirect exposure to undeniable growth catalysts. That's because such tailwinds make it much easier for a company to grow the bottom
Energy Transfer: Pounce On The Buying Opportunity Now
Summary
- Energy Transfer is a qualitative MLP with a well-covered distribution yield approaching 7%.
- The midstream operator is capitalizing on a constructive regulatory environment, with $5 billion in growth capex planned for 2025.
- Energy Transfer enjoys BBB (and equivalent) credit ratings across the board from S&P, Fitch, and Moody's.
- The partnership's units appear to be trading at a 9% discount to fair value.
- Energy Transfer should have a clear path to double-digit annual total returns for the foreseeable future.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, AMZN, GOOGL, META, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.