Energy Transfer: Pounce On The Buying Opportunity Now

Kody's Dividends
9.76K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Energy Transfer is a qualitative MLP with a well-covered distribution yield approaching 7%.
  • The midstream operator is capitalizing on a constructive regulatory environment, with $5 billion in growth capex planned for 2025.
  • Energy Transfer enjoys BBB (and equivalent) credit ratings across the board from S&P, Fitch, and Moody's.
  • The partnership's units appear to be trading at a 9% discount to fair value.
  • Energy Transfer should have a clear path to double-digit annual total returns for the foreseeable future.

Construction of a pipeline through country fields

A pipeline construction site running through a field.

tibu

As an investor, I like to own businesses with direct or indirect exposure to undeniable growth catalysts. That's because such tailwinds make it much easier for a company to grow the bottom

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
9.76K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a regular contributor to Sure Dividend, The Dividend Kings, and iREIT+Hoya Capital. I have been investing since September 2017 (age 20) and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, AMZN, GOOGL, META, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News