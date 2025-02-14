DaVita Inc. (DVA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Nic Eliason - Group VP, IR
Javier Rodriguez - CEO
Joel Ackerman - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America
AJ Rice - UBS
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Andrew Mok - Barclays
Ryan Langston - TD Cowen
Operator
Good evening. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DaVita Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]
Mr. Eliason, you may begin.
Nic Eliason
Thank you, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. I'm Nic Eliason, Group Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me today are Javier Rodriguez, our CEO; and Joel Ackerman, our CFO.
Please note that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All of these statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
For further details concerning these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our fourth quarter earnings press release and our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other subsequent filings that we make with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and we do not intend and undertake no duty to update these statements except as may be required by law.
Additionally, we'd like to remind you that during this call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation
- Read more current DVA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts