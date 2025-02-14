Dye & Durham Limited (DYNDF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCPK:DYNDF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Huss Hirji - Vice President of Investor Relations

Hans T. Gieskes - Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Frank Di Liso - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Scott Fletcher - CIBC

Stephen Boland - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Ina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Dye & Durham second quarter fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Huss Hirji, VP Investor Relations of Dye & Durham. Mr. Hirji, you may begin your conference.

Huss Hirji

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Welcome to the Dye & Durham conference call. Before we start, we'd like to remind you that all amounts discussed on this call are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Please note that statements made during this call may include forward-looking statements and information and future oriented financial information regarding Dye & Durham and its business and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results that are based on information currently available to management, which indicate management's expectation of future growth, results of operations, business performance and business prospects and opportunities.

Such statements are made as of this day hereof, and Dye & Durham assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect events, disclosures or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not a guarantee of future performance or results. A number of these risks or uncertainties could cause results to differ materially from the results discussed today.