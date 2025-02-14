HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Chew - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Jeff Lipson - President and CEO

Susan Nickey - Chief Client Officer

Marc Pangburn - Chief Financial Officer

Charles Melko - Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Strouse - J.P. Morgan

Ben Kallo - Baird

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Company

Tyler Bisset - Goldman Sachs

Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets

Vikram Bagri - Citigroup

Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho

Dimple Gosai - Bank of America

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Ryan Pfingst - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to HASI's Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full Year Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Aaron Chew, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Aaron Chew

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon to everyone joining us today for HASI's fourth quarter 2024 conference call. Earlier this afternoon, HASI distributed a press release reporting our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results, a copy of which is available on our website along with the slide presentation we will be referring to today. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations page of our website, where a replay will be available later today.

Some of the comments made in this call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of the company's Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those stated.

Today's discussion and also includes