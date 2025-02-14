Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript February 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark McPartland - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Shawn Singh - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cindy Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Josh Prince - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Boyle - William Blair

Operator

Good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vistagen Therapeutics Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today’s conference is being recorded. I’ll now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Mark McPartland. Please go ahead.

Mark McPartland

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vistagen's fiscal year 2025 third quarter corporate update conference call and webcast.

Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release for the third quarter of our fiscal year 2025 ended December 31st, 2024, providing an overview of our progress across our lead clinical neuroscience programs. We encourage you to review the release, which can be found in the investor section of our website. Based on the current expectations information, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our business during today's call.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of today, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update any forward-looking statements made today and or in the future. Of course, forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements that we make today. Additional information concerning risks and factors that could affect our business and financial results will be included in our fiscal year 2025 third quarter Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31st, 2024, and in future filings we will make with the SEC from time to time, all of which are or will be available in the investor section of