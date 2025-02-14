Embracer Group AB (publ) (THQQF) Q3 2024/2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:THQQF) Q3 2024/2025 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Amar Galijasevic – Equity Analyst, Carnegie Investment Bank

Lars Wingefors – Chief Executive Officer

Müge Bouillon – Chief Financial Officer

Martin Frývaldský – Chief Executive Officer-Warhorse Studios

Conference Call Participants

Martin Arnell – DNB

Simon Jönsson – ABG Sundal Collier

Amar Galijasevic

So, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Embracer's Q3 2024/2025 Presentation. My name is Amar Galijasevic. I'm an Equity Analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank here in Stockholm, and I will be moderating the Q&A session after today's presentation. Embracer reported solid organic growth in the quarter and after the quarter's end also had a very successful release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which I hope we'll hear more about in a couple of minutes. As always, we'll start off with a presentation by CEO, Lars Wingefors; and CFO, Müge Bouillon, and potentially will also have a secret guest with us today. I'll come back for the Q&A session where you can ask questions in the room, on the teleconference and also through the web.

Without further ado, I'll hand the word over to you, Lars.

Lars Wingefors

Thank you so much, and hello, everyone, and welcome to this beautiful morning in Stockholm. Let's dive straight into the business highlights for the quarter. Yes, I'm trying to solve a technical problem here. Perhaps the technical team could change the slide for me. Meanwhile, I could start telling you what happened in the quarter. The quarter exceeded our expectations. The organic growth amounted to 7% with net sales of SEK7.4 billion. Adjusted EBIT came in at close to SEK1.2 billion, a more limited decline of 11% year-over-year compared to management expectations before the quarter, impacted by tough comparison figures in mobile games. Really pleased to announce that we had free cash flow of SEK900 million in the quarter with