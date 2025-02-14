Spotify: Just Getting Started

Feb. 13, 2025 10:00 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock
Ricardo Fernandez
2.42K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The monetization process is just getting started. Spotify may have multiple years of high earnings growth and increasing FCF.
  • Growing premium subscribers with higher ARPU is the main earnings driver, boosting EBITDA and free cash flow and enhancing shareholder value.
  • Spotify is beginning to gain pricing power from music labels that adds upside risk to its monetization story.
  • The stock's valuation is transitioning to higher EPS-based multiples, I target a price of $770 by YE26.
  • Competition from Amazon and Apple poses a risk, but Spotify's monetization strategy and profitability shift support a continued buy rating.
Spotify, Podcasts, Music and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Introduction

In October, I analyzed one of my favorite killer apps, Spotify Technologies (NYSE:SPOT), and saw a path for a substantial share price gain to $600 as the company began to reduce content costs and increase premium subscribers, transitioning the

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez
2.42K Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News