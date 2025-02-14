With the stock markets bouncing around nervously around all-time highs and a volatile earnings season underway, I think it’s prudent for investors to adopt a more risk-aware mindset. Actions I’m taking include reducing my exposure to equities (by around 20% and shifting
Freshworks: Great Value On This Dip, Deceleration Might Not Be As Sharp As Feared
Summary
- Shares of Freshworks dropped after posting strong Q4 results, creating a well-timed buying opportunity.
- The company's revenue growth maintained a 22% y/y growth pace in Q4, and its guidance calling for sharp deceleration in Q1 is likely conservative.
- The company's faster pace of new customer acquisition is helping to offset the risks of slightly weaker net revenue retention rates, a problem common to the entire software industry.
- The stock is cheap at ~5x forward revenue. I'm reiterating my buy rating with a $21 price target (6.5x revenue).
